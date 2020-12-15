Less Than Half of Canadians Say Will Get Immunized Against Coronavirus Right Away - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Fewer than half of Canadians say they will get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus when the vaccine becomes available, an Angus Reid Institute poll revealed.

"Half of Canadians (48 percent) now say they would get the vaccine as soon as it became available," the polling firm said on Monday.

The Angus Reid Institute said an additional 31 percent of Canadians intend to take a wait-and-see approach, while 14 percent have indicated they will not get vaccinated at all as apprehension concerning the safety of the vaccine has increased during the fall.

Of Canadians who insist they will not be immunized, 70 percent cite fears about potential long-term side effects, while 39 percent lack trust in the vaccine saying that the approval process has been rushed.

Vaccination against the coronavirus in Canada began on Monday, with Anita Quidangen, a personal support worker in a long-term care home in Toronto, receiving the country's first shot.