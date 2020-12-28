UrduPoint.com
Less Than Half Of Polish Residents Plan COVID-19 Vaccination - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 04:42 PM

Less than 50 percent of people in Poland intend to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Monday, citing the findings of a poll conducted by the Warsaw-based Institute for Social and Market Research

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Less than 50 percent of people in Poland intend to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Monday, citing the findings of a poll conducted by the Warsaw-based Institute for Social and Market Research.

The poll found that only 47 percent of respondents said they either "definitely" or "probably" intend to get vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 44 percent who had no such plans and 9 percent who said they were undecided.

According to the findings, those who plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination include more men than women, 59 percent to 35 percent, respectively.

The intention to get vaccinated is more common among older people � 29 percent of respondents voiced plans to get inoculated in the 18-29 age group, 28 percent in the 30-39 age group, 43 percent in the 40-49 age group, 50 percent in the 50-59 age group, 59 percent in the 60-69 age group and 67 percent among seniors older than 70.

The poll also found a link between the openness to vaccination and political beliefs. Of those who plan to get inoculated, 82 percent are supporters of the Left and only 5 percent support the nationalist and euroskeptic forces.

The poll was conducted among 1,100 respondents from December 21-22.

