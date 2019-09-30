UrduPoint.com
Less Than Half Of UK Firms On Board With Gov't Commitment Of Zero Carbon By 2050 - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:03 PM

Less Than Half of UK Firms on Board With Gov't Commitment of Zero Carbon by 2050 - Poll

Only 46 percent of UK companies are planning to commit to the government's target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050, according to a poll published on Monday by YouGov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Only 46 percent of UK companies are planning to commit to the government's target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050, according to a poll published on Monday by YouGov.

"New YouGov B2B polling shows that just under half (46%) of businesses in the UK have made plans to go carbon neutral by 2050 � with one in eight (14%) of businesses set to kick their carbon emissions in the next year," the company said in a statement.

The poll revealed that 31 percent of businesses had no plans to become carbon neutral by the designated deadline.

Nevertheless, 92 percent of businessmen believe in man-made climate change and 59 percent think that the private sector can play an important role in fighting it.

In one of her last moves as prime minister, Theresa May amended the Climate Change Act, making the United Kingdom the first industrialized economy to legally commit to the ambitious goal.

