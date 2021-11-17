UrduPoint.com

Less Than Half Of US Voters Say Biden In Good Mental, Physical Health - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 10:29 PM

Less Than Half of US Voters Say Biden in Good Mental, Physical Health - Poll

Voters in the United States are expressing growing doubt about President Joe Biden's physical and mental health to perform his duties as less than half say he is able to do so, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Voters in the United States are expressing growing doubt about President Joe Biden's physical and mental health to perform his duties as less than half say he is able to do so, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday.

Only 40% of respondents say they believe Biden - the oldest president in US history - is in good health, 46% that he is mentally fit and 44% that he is stable, the poll results show.

The poll also revealed that only 41% of voters believe Biden to be overall capable to lead the United States.

This represents a 29-point shift in public opinion about the status of Biden's mental and physical health since Morning Consult last survey in October of 2020.

The poll also showed that 44% of respondents approve of Biden's performance as president. On an issue-by-issue breakdown, poll results indicated that only 32% of respondents agree with Biden's handling of the illegal immigration problem and 38% of his handling of foreign policy.

With respect to Biden's personal qualities, 34% of respondents agreed that the president is energetic, 37% said he is a clear communicator and 39% said he is a strong leader.

Biden will celebrate his 79th birthday on Saturday.

Related Topics

Lead United States October 2020

Recent Stories

Russia's GDP Up 4.3% Y/Y in Q3 2021 - Rosstat's Es ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.3% Y/Y in Q3 2021 - Rosstat's Estimate

2 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary terms passage of bills in ..

Parliamentary Secretary terms passage of bills in parliament PTI's great victory ..

2 minutes ago
 Some 60% of Moldovans Against NATO Membership - Po ..

Some 60% of Moldovans Against NATO Membership - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Strong democracy only possible through transparent ..

Strong democracy only possible through transparent elections: Ali Nawaz

2 minutes ago
 US drug overdoses topped 100,000 for first time, d ..

US drug overdoses topped 100,000 for first time, data shows

6 minutes ago
 Sudanese Troops Kill 10 Protesters at Anti-Coup Ra ..

Sudanese Troops Kill 10 Protesters at Anti-Coup Rallies - Doctors' Association

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.