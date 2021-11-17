Less Than Half of US Voters Say Biden in Good Mental, Physical Health - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Voters in the United States are expressing growing doubt about President Joe Biden's physical and mental health to perform his duties as less than half say he is able to do so, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday.

Only 40% of respondents say they believe Biden - the oldest president in US history - is in good health, 46% that he is mentally fit and 44% that he is stable, the poll results show.

The poll also revealed that only 41% of voters believe Biden to be overall capable to lead the United States.

This represents a 29-point shift in public opinion about the status of Biden's mental and physical health since Morning Consult last survey in October of 2020.

The poll also showed that 44% of respondents approve of Biden's performance as president. On an issue-by-issue breakdown, poll results indicated that only 32% of respondents agree with Biden's handling of the illegal immigration problem and 38% of his handling of foreign policy.

With respect to Biden's personal qualities, 34% of respondents agreed that the president is energetic, 37% said he is a clear communicator and 39% said he is a strong leader.

Biden will celebrate his 79th birthday on Saturday.