Less Than Half Of World's Countries Reported New COVID-19 Infections In July - WHO

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Only 46% of countries and territories have recorded at least one new case of coronavirus in July, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday.

"Currently, reported cases do not accurately represent infection rates due to the reduction in testing and reporting globally.

During this 28-day period, 46% (107 of 234) of countries and territories reported at least one case to WHO - a proportion that has been declining since mid-2022," the WHO said in a weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19.

Over one million new COVID-19 cases were reported to the WHO in July, and about 3,100 people died from the infection last month.

As of July 30, 768 million cases of confirmed COVID-19 and 6.9 million coronavirus-related deaths have been reported to the WHO globally.

