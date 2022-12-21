Less Than One Third of Americans Believe They Have Excellent Mental Health - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Less than one third of Americans believe they are in "excellent" mental health, the lowest figure since close to the beginning of the century, a new Gallup poll showed on Wednesday.

"Americans' positive self-assessments of their mental health are the lowest in more than two decades of Gallup polling," the polling organization said.

Only 31% of adults described their mental health or emotional well-being as "excellent," the worst rating recorded this century and 20 points lower than the figures of 20 years ago, Gallup said.

"Another 44% of Americans rate their mental health as 'good,' and the 75% combined excellent and good rating is the lowest on record and 10 points shy of the average since 2001," Gallup said.

In addition, 17% of US adults described their mental health as "only fair" and 7% as "poor." The latter figure is the highest in Gallup's trend, the polling company said.