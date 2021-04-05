WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Less than a quarter of Americans approve of how President Joe Biden is handling the situation with unaccompanied migrant children at the US border with Mexico, a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed on Monday.

The poll found that 40 percent of Americans say they disapprove of Biden's policy on the migrant children crossing the US southern border, while 24 percent say they approve of it. Thirty-five percent of respondents say they neither approve nor disapprove of the Biden's policy.

In addition, the poll results show nearly 60 percent of Americans consider providing safe treatment of children at the border to be a high priority.

The poll results also differ along the party lines with 74 percent of Democrats and 10 percent of Republicans who approve of Biden's handling the migrant crisis.

According to US media reports, there are currently more than 18,000 unaccompanied migrant children in US custody of which more than 5,000 being held at facilities not designed for long-term housing.