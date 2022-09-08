Less Than Quarter of Britons Think Truss Will Outperform Johnson - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Less than a quarter of UK citizens believe that new Prime Minister Liz Truss will do a better job than her predecessor, Boris Johnson, according to a YouGov poll commissioned by The Times newspaper.

The survey showed that only 23% of the respondents believed Truss would do a better job than Johnson, with the new prime minister having yet to succeed.

The same percentage of people suggested that Truss was likely to perform worse than Johnson, while 40% of the voters said they believed that she will do "much the same."

Meanwhile, only 18% of the respondents thought that Truss had the right policy in the energy sector, 38% disagreed with this statement and 44% said they were undecided.

Additionally, when asked who would make a better prime minister, 25% of the respondents supported Truss, while 32% preferred the leader of the UK Labour Party, Keir Starmer.

The survey was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A YouGov poll conducted on Monday showed that half of Britons were dissatisfied with Truss having been elected as the new prime minister, while only 4% were very happy about her victory.