Let the world know innovation is coming out of China, says GSMA CEO John Hoffman

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) China stands at the forefront of global technological advancement, said John Hoffman, CEO of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), in an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online on April 14, 2025, on the sidelines of the World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit.

"There is no doubt that the Asia-Pacific region—China in particular—leads in the development and adoption of 5G and 5G-Advanced technologies, which are fundamental to the proliferation of artificial intelligence," said Hoffman.

Highlighting the real-world applications of AI in China, Hoffman emphasized that "AI is not just something that is talked about, but something that's being put into real use."

He noted that Chinese companies have demonstrated innovation through tangible outcomes, especially in areas such as smart cities, disaster prevention, and cultural heritage preservation. "These applications are creating demonstration effects that are being shared with the world through platforms like this Summit," he said.

Praising China's comprehensive technological ecosystem, Hoffman cited the scale of China's network infrastructure and user base as powerful drivers of innovation. "China has the largest networks in the world and the largest user base, which enables economies of scale that benefit the entire global market," he said.

He further highlighted the role of leading Chinese enterprises in shaping the global tech landscape. "We have seen remarkable innovation from companies like Huawei and ZTE in infrastructure, and from rising AI firms like DeepSeek that are blazing trails in artificial intelligence," said Hoffman. "The innovation from Chinese companies is at the forefront globally."

"China is a beacon for technology," said Hoffman, noting that it serves as a leading example for others around the world to see what can be accomplished in a remarkably short time.

He stressed the importance of ensuring China's technological breakthroughs benefit the global community. "The innovations of Chinese companies are at the forefront of any around the world. The key now is not to keep innovation confined to the Chinese mainland, but to allow it to be transformative worldwide—to continue driving and developing across borders."

During the interview, Hoffman also underscored the importance of international collaboration in building a digital future. "The Summit is a great opportunity to share direction, share wisdom, share value, and talk about the future," he said. "Only through cooperation can we create a shared future in cyberspace."

"GSMA will continue to work with Chinese companies," Hoffman said, "and let the rest of the world know that innovation is coming out of China."