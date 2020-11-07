UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Let's Get Started,' Says VP-elect Harris After Historic Win

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:24 PM

'Let's get started,' says VP-elect Harris after historic win

US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday called on Americans to "get started" with the work ahead after networks projected that Democrat Joe Biden, her running mate, defeated Republican incumbent Donald Trump

Wilmington, United States, Nov 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday called on Americans to "get started" with the work ahead after networks projected that Democrat Joe Biden, her running mate, defeated Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

"This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it," tweeted Harris, a US senator from California and the first woman of color to be elected to the vice presidency.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started."

Related Topics

Election Trump Women From

Recent Stories

After four years of chaos, Biden has tall order to ..

29 seconds ago

Tennis: Paris Masters ATP results

30 seconds ago

Joe Biden -- a life's work in Washington

33 seconds ago

Football: French Ligue 1 results

35 seconds ago

'Virtual consultancy to prove to be a revolutionar ..

3 minutes ago

Nadal 'positive' ahead of ATP Finals despite Zvere ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.