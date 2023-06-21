WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) A letter sent to OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush in March 2018 by the Marine Technology Society (MTS) warned of the potential for "negative outcomes" based on the approach adopted for the company's submarine expedition to the Titanic shipwreck, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing a copy of the letter.

The report comes following the disappearance of OceanGate's TITAN submarine during an expedition to the Titanic shipwreck site on Sunday.

"This letter is sent on behalf of our industry members who have collectively expressed unanimous concern regarding the development of TITAN and the planned Titanic Expedition. Our apprehension is that the current experimental approach adopted by OceanGate could result in negative outcomes (from minor to catastrophic) that would have serious consequences for everyone in the industry," the letter said.

OceanGate's representation that the TITAN design will meet DNV-GL safety accreditation standards was, at a minimum, misleading to the public and breaches industry-wide professional codes of conduct, the letter said.

MTS Manned Underwater Vehicles Committee Chairman Will Kohnen reportedly said that Rusk called him after receiving the letter to say that industry regulations were stifling innovation.

A search and rescue operation for the missing submarine is currently underway, featuring support from the US and Canadian militaries.

The Titanic wreck is located about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at a depth of approximately 2.5 miles.