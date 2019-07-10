(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Alexey Venediktov, the editor-in-chief of Russia's Echo of Moscow radio station, said on Wednesday that he had come to Kiev to hand over a letter from the mother of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal Kirill Vyshinsky to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"What am I [doing] in Kiev? I brought a personal letter from Kirill Vyshinsky's mother, Larisa Romanovna, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The addressee has received [the letter]," Venediktov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev in May 2018 on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas and treason, and has been held in custody ever since.

Along with repeatedly prolonging the journalist's arrest, the court has also refused to move him from a detention facility to house arrest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release, stressing that all OSCE members had pledged to create the necessary conditions to allow journalists to work freely.