Letter of 45 Countries to Moscow Regarding Navalny Another Anti-Russian Action - Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

An open letter of 45 countries to Moscow within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) regarding the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny is another anti-Russian action, Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

The United States and 44 other nations have sent the letter with a list of questions regarding the Navalny case.

"another anti-Russian action," Zakharova said during a press conference when commenting on the issue.