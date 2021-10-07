UrduPoint.com

Letter Of 45 Countries To Moscow Regarding Navalny Another Anti-Russian Action - Zakharova

Letter of 45 Countries to Moscow Regarding Navalny Another Anti-Russian Action - Zakharova

An open letter of 45 countries to Moscow within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) regarding the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny is another anti-Russian action, Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) An open letter of 45 countries to Moscow within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) regarding the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny is another anti-Russian action, Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The United States and 44 other nations have sent the letter with a list of questions regarding the Navalny case.

"another anti-Russian action," Zakharova said during a press conference when commenting on the issue.

