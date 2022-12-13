UrduPoint.com

Letter Of CoE Head To Lavrov On Implementing ECHR Decisions Megaphone Diplomacy - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Letter of CoE Head to Lavrov on Implementing ECHR Decisions Megaphone Diplomacy - Moscow

The letter of Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov demanding that Russia implements the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) are an example of megaphone diplomacy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The letter of Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov demanding that Russia implements the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) are an example of megaphone diplomacy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Council of Europe announced that Buric wrote a letter to Lavrov urging Russia to "implement outstanding judgments from the European Court of Human Rights."

"Unfortunately, the Council of Europe has embarked on the path of megaphone diplomacy in communicating with us. In Strasbourg, they hurried to make it public and publish this letter almost simultaneously with its transfer to Russian official representatives," Zakharova said.

The diplomat added that this is not an example of a beginning of a meaningful dialogue, but simply "yet another propaganda campaign."

"The point, apparently, is to show how the Council of Europe allegedly cares about human rights in Russia, and our country, on the contrary, 'evades' from fulfilling its international obligations. At the same time, this organization with its own actions, for the sake of the Russophobic majority, destroyed the common humanitarian and legal space on the continent, making it impossible to remain in the Council of Europe and Russia's participation in the main conventions of the Council of Europe," Zakharova concluded.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Strasbourg Same From Court

Recent Stories

Three involved in gutka business arrested

Three involved in gutka business arrested

6 minutes ago
 Americans Name Government as Nation's Top Problem ..

Americans Name Government as Nation's Top Problem for 7th Year in Past Decade - ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan has 'irrefutable evidence' of India's inv ..

Pakistan has 'irrefutable evidence' of India's involvement in Johar Town blast: ..

6 minutes ago
 Rights Group Says No Accountability for Migrant Ca ..

Rights Group Says No Accountability for Migrant Carnage on Moroccan-Spanish Bord ..

6 minutes ago
 Kamli to be premiered at European film festival in ..

Kamli to be premiered at European film festival in 2023

42 minutes ago
 Students must equip themselves with innovative ide ..

Students must equip themselves with innovative ideas to excel in life: Dr Iqrar

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.