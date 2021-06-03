ON-DON, June 3 (Sputnik) - The letter with a request for the pardon of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, sent by his family to the US embassy in Moscow, failed to be delivered, his wife Victoria told Sputnik on Thursday

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The letter with a request for the pardon of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, sent by his family to the US embassy in Moscow, failed to be delivered, his wife Victoria told Sputnik on Thursday.

The family dispatched the letters with the request to US President Joe Biden and US State Secretary Anthony Blinken as well as to the US embassy in Moscow.

"I wrote the address and telephone, which were on the embassy's website. The letter was sent by a courier and must have been delivered to the embassy on Monday.

Today is Thursday; I have not received any text message that it was handed over. It was returned from the embassy to post," Victoria Yaroshenko said, adding that she intended to resend it.

Konstantin Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the US in 2011 after he was found guilty of involvement in plotting the delivery of large quantities of drugs to the US territory. His defense attorneys have since requested that he e release fearing for his life after the spread of COVID-19 in his prison.