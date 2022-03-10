UrduPoint.com

Letting State TV Dominate, Russia Chokes Free Media

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 01:59 PM

Letting state TV dominate, Russia chokes free media

Russia has moved to throttle independent media after its invasion of Ukraine, allowing state television to dominate the airwaves with broadcasting that relentlessly promotes Russian successes and carefully toes the Kremlin line

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Russia has moved to throttle independent media after its invasion of Ukraine, allowing state television to dominate the airwaves with broadcasting that relentlessly promotes Russian successes and carefully toes the Kremlin line.

Even in the restrictive climate under President Vladimir Putin, Russia before the invasion still had a relatively diverse landscape in television, newspapers and online.

But draconian new rules ordered after the operation was launched -- which have made it illegal to call the military action an "invasion" or disseminate "fake" news about it -- have transformed the scene.

The two pillars of Russian independent media over the last years -- the radio Echo of Moscow (Ekho Moskvy) and tv channel Rain (Dozhd) -- have halted broadcasts, while access has been blocked to pro-opposition online news sites and major social networks.

The changes leave "no space for free speech and opinion on the war", said the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic.

Jeanne Cavelier, the head of Eastern Europe for press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said an information war was in "full swing" in Russia.

"President Vladimir Putin needs to put all the media on a battle footing in order to justify the invasion of Ukraine to Russian citizens by concealing the war's victims," she added.

More Stories From World

>