Letting Virus 'run Free' With Eye To Herd Immunity 'unethical': WHO
Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 09:58 PM
The World Health Organization chief warned Monday against suggestions by some to just allow Covid-19 to spread in the hope of achieving so-called herd immunity, saying this was "unethical"
"Never in the history of public health has herd immunity been used as a strategy for responding to an outbreak, let alone a pandemic," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press briefing.
"It is scientifically and ethically problematic," he said. "Allowing a dangerous virus that we don't fully understand to run free is simply unethical. It's not an option."