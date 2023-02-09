UrduPoint.com

Level Of Air Pollution In Kiev Now 11 Times Higher Than Norm - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Heavy air pollution has been recorded in Kiev, with harmful fine particles reaching a level about 11 times higher than the norm, Ukrainian media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Heavy air pollution has been recorded in Kiev, with harmful fine particles reaching a level about 11 times higher than the norm, Ukrainian media reported on Thursday.

Kiev has placed 11th in the world ranking of cities with the most polluted atmosphere, major Ukrainian daily Strana.ua reported, citing monitoring services.

The main source of pollution is internal combustion engines, media said.

Later in the day, Kiev's administration urged residents to limit their time outdoors due to deteriorating air quality.

"As of 13:00 (11:00 GMT), there is a deterioration in air quality caused by an increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust)," the city administration said on its Telegram channel.

Residents of Kiev were also advised to close windows, drink plenty of water and use air purifiers at home.

