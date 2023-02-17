Level of Anxiety Among Russians Rises to 51% - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The anxiety level among Russians has increased by two percentage points to 51% over the past week, while 44% said they felt calm, a Public Opinion Foundation poll said on Friday.

The poll showed that 5% of those surveyed found it difficult to answer the question.

A week earlier, the poll showed that 49% of the respondents said their relatives, friends and colleagues felt anxious, while 46% of those surveyed said they felt tranquil, and 6% were undecided.

The survey was conducted from February 10-12 in 104 Russian cities among 1,500 people. The margin of error does not exceed 3.6%.