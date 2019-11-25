Level of Inequality Worldwide Higher Today Than 30 Years Ago - Council of EU

The Council of the European Union adopted conclusions on addressing inequality in partner countries on Monday and stressed that the level of inequality is higher now than 30 years ago in many of them, emphasizing that the findings make the implementation of the 2030 United Nations Agenda difficult

"The Council notes with concern that many partner countries remain confronted with levels of inequality that are higher than they were 30 years ago, and which are a threat to sustainable development and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The Council acknowledges the multidimensional nature of inequality, which encompasses economic, social, political and environmental aspects and requires urgent attention," the annex of the Council's conclusion says.

The tenth goal of the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development is to reduce inequality. It also includes eliminating poverty and hunger, providing clean water and sanitation, as well as several environmental and economic objectives.