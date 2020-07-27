Levels of Suspicion-Less Stop and Search in London Hit Highs Amid Lockdown - NGO

The number of people stopped and searched in London without reasonable grounds for suspicion more than doubled in May year-on-year amid coronavirus lockdown, a London-based rights group said on Monday, urging the cabinet to strip law enforcement of the "dangerously broad powers."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The number of people stopped and searched in London without reasonable grounds for suspicion more than doubled in May year-on-year amid coronavirus lockdown, a London-based rights group said on Monday, urging the cabinet to strip law enforcement of the "dangerously broad powers."

According to campaign group Liberty, "levels of stop and search rose to their highest in over seven years" in the UK capital.

"The Metropolitan Police issued 65 Section 60 orders (allowing police to use stop and search without a reason for suspicion) in May alone. They stopped and searched 1,418 people under Section 60 - more than double the number of people stopped in May 2019 and far higher than any other month this year," it said.

The rights group noted that black people are "over nine times more likely than white people to be stopped and searched." When it comes to Section 60, this number increases even further, the group added.

The lockdown and Black Lives Matter protests have highlighted "over-bearing and discriminatory policing" in the country, the NGO asserted, urging the government to "withdraw the dangerously broad powers handed to police under the pretext of public health."