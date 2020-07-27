UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Levels Of Suspicion-Less Stop And Search In London Hit Highs Amid Lockdown - NGO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:39 PM

Levels of Suspicion-Less Stop and Search in London Hit Highs Amid Lockdown - NGO

The number of people stopped and searched in London without reasonable grounds for suspicion more than doubled in May year-on-year amid coronavirus lockdown, a London-based rights group said on Monday, urging the cabinet to strip law enforcement of the "dangerously broad powers."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The number of people stopped and searched in London without reasonable grounds for suspicion more than doubled in May year-on-year amid coronavirus lockdown, a London-based rights group said on Monday, urging the cabinet to strip law enforcement of the "dangerously broad powers."

According to campaign group Liberty, "levels of stop and search rose to their highest in over seven years" in the UK capital.

"The Metropolitan Police issued 65 Section 60 orders (allowing police to use stop and search without a reason for suspicion) in May alone. They stopped and searched 1,418 people under Section 60 - more than double the number of people stopped in May 2019 and far higher than any other month this year," it said.

The rights group noted that black people are "over nine times more likely than white people to be stopped and searched." When it comes to Section 60, this number increases even further, the group added.

The lockdown and Black Lives Matter protests have highlighted "over-bearing and discriminatory policing" in the country, the NGO asserted, urging the government to "withdraw the dangerously broad powers handed to police under the pretext of public health."

Related Topics

Police London United Kingdom May 2019 Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FM says govt committed to eradicate corruption fro ..

12 minutes ago

TECNO is Offering Amazing Discount Offers in Celeb ..

30 minutes ago

Transgender to be helped to possible extent: Rabia ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Fact-Checking Group Hired by Facebook Ac ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Sports Council meets key stakeholders to dis ..

32 minutes ago

Chinese researchers develop new instrument to trac ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.