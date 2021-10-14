Leveraging Diplomacy Critical to Reducing Ransomware Actors' Safe Havens - Joint Statement

Leveraging diplomacy and coordination between countries is critical to addressing cybercrime and reducing safe havens for ransomware actors, a joint statement released by more than 30 countries participating in the virtual Counter-Ransomware Initiative meetings said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Leveraging diplomacy and coordination between countries is critical to addressing cybercrime and reducing safe havens for ransomware actors, a joint statement released by more than 30 countries participating in the virtual Counter-Ransomware Initiative meetings said.

"We will leverage diplomacy through coordination of action in response to states whenever they do not address the activities of cybercriminals. Such collaboration will be a critical component to meaningfully reduce safe havens for ransomware actors," the joint statement said.

Diplomatic efforts can promote rules-based behavior and encourage countries to take steps toward addressing ransomware operations emanating from within their territory, the joint statement added.