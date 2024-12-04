Open Menu

Leverkusen Eliminate Bayern From German Cup After Neuer Sees First Red

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Leverkusen eliminate Bayern from German Cup after Neuer sees first red

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Bayern Munich were dumped out of the German Cup by holders Bayer Leverkusen as Nathan Tella's second-half goal secured a 1-0 win for the Bundesliga champions on Tuesday, after Manuel Neuer saw the first red card of his 866-game career.

The 38-year-old rushed out of the box in typical fashion 18 minutes in to the German Cup last-16 clash, taking out an advancing Jeremie Frimpong and seeing a straight red.

Neuer's sending-off brought Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz on for his Bayern debut, 18 months after joining the club.

Bayern, who were already without the injured Harry Kane, dug deep despite the one-man disadvantage and dominated the ball.

The visitors eventually broke through in the 69th minute, though, with Tella heading in an Alex Grimaldo cross.

Tella had only been on the field for eight minutes having come on for injured striker Patrik Schick, who himself was subbed on at half-time.

Home winger Michael Olise lashed inches wide in the fourth minute of stoppage time but Leverkusen held on to inflict a first domestic defeat on Vincent Kompany since he became Bayern coach.

"We were too hectic and tried to go forward too quickly," Leverkusen captain Jonathan Tah told ARD. "At half-time, we said we need to be patient -- and we did it.

"I didn't know Nathan could be so good with his head."

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, who won an unbeaten league and cup double last season, are through to the last eight.

Related Topics

Injured Israel German Jeremie Cuban Peso Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

9 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

9 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

9 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

9 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

9 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

9 hours ago
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

9 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..

9 hours ago
 Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve ..

Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education

9 hours ago
 "Colours of Communication" starts at Superior Univ ..

"Colours of Communication" starts at Superior University

9 hours ago
 NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Par ..

NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Paris

10 hours ago

More Stories From World