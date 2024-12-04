Leverkusen Eliminate Bayern From German Cup After Neuer Sees First Red
Published December 04, 2024
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Bayern Munich were dumped out of the German Cup by holders Bayer Leverkusen as Nathan Tella's second-half goal secured a 1-0 win for the Bundesliga champions on Tuesday, after Manuel Neuer saw the first red card of his 866-game career.
The 38-year-old rushed out of the box in typical fashion 18 minutes in to the German Cup last-16 clash, taking out an advancing Jeremie Frimpong and seeing a straight red.
Neuer's sending-off brought Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz on for his Bayern debut, 18 months after joining the club.
Bayern, who were already without the injured Harry Kane, dug deep despite the one-man disadvantage and dominated the ball.
The visitors eventually broke through in the 69th minute, though, with Tella heading in an Alex Grimaldo cross.
Tella had only been on the field for eight minutes having come on for injured striker Patrik Schick, who himself was subbed on at half-time.
Home winger Michael Olise lashed inches wide in the fourth minute of stoppage time but Leverkusen held on to inflict a first domestic defeat on Vincent Kompany since he became Bayern coach.
"We were too hectic and tried to go forward too quickly," Leverkusen captain Jonathan Tah told ARD. "At half-time, we said we need to be patient -- and we did it.
"I didn't know Nathan could be so good with his head."
Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, who won an unbeaten league and cup double last season, are through to the last eight.
