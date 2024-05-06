Leverkusen Extend Unbeaten Run To 48 Games With Win At Frankfurt
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen extended their season-long unbeaten run to 48 games with a 5-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.
With Xabi Alonso forced to watch from the stands due to a yellow card suspension, Leverkusen turned on the style, winning with goals from Granit Xhaka, Patrik Schick, Jeremie Frimpong and penalties from Exequiel Palacios and Victor Boniface.
"We had control of the game," Xhaka told DAZN.
"We wanted to stay undefeated, we did that again - and we are really close to achieving something very special."
Alonso left midfield lynchpin Florian Wirtz, who turned 21 on Friday, out of the squad with Thursday's second Champions League semi-final against Roma in mind, but Leverkusen had no problems in attack.
Xhaka opened the scoring with a long-range effort, before Frankfurt equalised through Hugo Ekitike, who scored for the third game in succession.
Schick headed Leverkusen back in front just before half-time and World Cup winner Palacios scored a third from the penalty spot on the 58-minute mark.
The floodgates opened in the final stages, with Frimpong scoring just five minutes after coming on and then won a penalty with three minutes remaining.
Boniface converted the spot kick for Leverkusen's first win in Frankfurt for six years.
Leverkusen, who are unbeaten in 48 across all competitions, need to avoid defeat in two remaining league matches to become the first team to go unbeaten through a Bundesliga season.
"That's our challenge," Alonso said after the match. "A big challenge. Just two games to go and if we make that, it will be almost perfect. We'll try it."
Alonso's side have a 2-0 advantage ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg at home and are through to the final of the German Cup, keeping their dreams of an incredible unbeaten treble alive.
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 minute ago
-
Former Argentina World Cup winning coach Menotti dead at 85 - federation1 minute ago
-
Rejuvenated Liverpool dent Tottenham's Champions League dreams11 minutes ago
-
Furious Moyes blasts West Ham flops after Chelsea run riot11 minutes ago
-
Teenager turns self in after attack on German politician12 minutes ago
-
Liverpool shatter Spurs' top four bid as Villa eye Champions League31 minutes ago
-
Troubled Milan held by Genoa in front of protesting fans32 minutes ago
-
University convocations in U.S. are flashpoints for protests over Israel's Gaza war: Reports52 minutes ago
-
Brazil mounts frantic rescue effort as flooding kills 751 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated2 hours ago
-
Liverpool shatter Spurs' top four bid as Villa eye Champions League2 hours ago
-
Bochum win seven-goal thriller to push Union closer to the drop3 hours ago