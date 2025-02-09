Leverkusen Lose Ground On Bayern With Wolfsburg Stalemate
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 01:40 AM
Wolfsburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Bayer Leverkusen dropped eight points behind league leaders Bayern Munich after a scoreless draw at Wolfsburg on Saturday, setting up a potentially season-defining duel between the top two next weekend.
Bayern's 3-0 win over Werder Bremen on Friday, their seventh straight league win, increased the pressure on Xabi Alonso's defending champions, who host the leaders next Saturday.
Alonso named a weakened starting lineup with Florian Wirtz, Patrik Schick and Jeremie Frimpong all left on the bench after playing 120 minutes in Tuesday's extra-time German Cup win over Cologne.
Without their star trio, Leverkusen lacked fluency. Nordi Mukiele had a golden chance to put Leverkusen in front after 22 minutes, but headed over the bar while unmarked from point-blank range.
Wirtz and Frimpong came on after 60 minutes but the visitors had few chances despite dominating possession.
Wirtz went down in the box with 13 minutes remaining after some light contact prompting a VAR check, but the referee waved it away.
The 21-year-old had a chance to snatch his side the win in stoppage time, but blasted just wide.
Leverkusen have dropped four points in their past three league games, leaving their bid to defend their debut title on a knife-edge.
Conceding the eight-point gap to the league leaders was "much bigger than it should be", Leverkusen captain Lukas Hradecky said "this weekend hasn't made it easier for us to achieve our dream.
"With the way Bayern are at the moment, we can't have anything but a home win," Hradecky said of Bayern's visit next week.
His manager struck a different tone, saying he was "not overly worried" about the widening gap.
"We'll have a bit of a break and start preparing on Tuesday. We're playing Bayern at home -- top game, top atmosphere -- we're still focused on us, and what we can achieve."
In Saturday's late game, Eintracht Frankfurt drew 1-1 away at Borussia Moenchengladbach, continuing their struggles since the loss of Omar Marmoush to Manchester City in January.
Hugo Ekitike's 31st-minute goal -- his fifth in his past five games -- cancelled out a 26th-minute Tim Kleindienst header.
Frankfurt have won just two of six since Marmoush's last game, but they still sit third, four points clear of fourth-placed Stuttgart.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
More Stories From World
-
Leverkusen lose ground on Bayern with Wolfsburg stalemate6 minutes ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update16 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results26 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table26 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table36 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Transylvania Open results36 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Six Nations results and standings56 minutes ago
-
Gatland admits pressure of Wales record-breaking losing run1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Balbirnie, Tucker half-tons boost Ireland in Zimbabwe1 hour ago
-
Leverkusen lose ground on Bayern with Wolfsburg stalemate1 hour ago