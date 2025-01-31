Leverkusen Taking Confidence From Champions League Into Bundesliga Title Race
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Bayer Leverkusen are taking the belief gained from finishing in the top eight of the Champions League standings into the latter stages of their Bundesliga title defence.
Xabi Alonso's men, who sit six points behind leaders Bayern Munich in second place in the German top flight, host Hoffenheim this weekend fresh from securing direct passage to the Champions League last 16 by beating Sparta Prague on Wednesday.
"That's why we play in the Champions League -- to compete at the highest level," said Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.
"We have shown that we can compete with anyone at this level.
"
Leverkusen have only lost one domestic match since the start of last season in a remarkable run.
After a sluggish start to the Bundesliga campaign, Leverkusen have powered back into contention despite last weekend's draw with RB Leipzig, when they let a two-goal lead slip.
Bayern, who face Holstein Kiel on Saturday, will visit Leverkusen between their two Champions League play-off round legs after missing out on a top-eight finish in Europe.
The Bavarians have not won at Leverkusen since 2021 and Alonso is yet to suffer a defeat by Bayern since taking charge.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19
Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand
Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners
More Stories From World
-
Leverkusen taking confidence from Champions League into Bundesliga title race6 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Israeli strikes on east Lebanon: ministry36 minutes ago
-
British designer Kim Jones quits Dior menswear56 minutes ago
-
Russia says Kyiv's forces killed 22 people in occupied village1 hour ago
-
Indonesia deforestation rose again in 2024: NGO2 hours ago
-
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency by six months2 hours ago
-
Myanmar military must relinquish power as crisis worsens: UN chief2 hours ago
-
Investigators recover plane black boxes from Washington air collision2 hours ago
-
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency by six months2 hours ago
-
Japan scrambles jets as Russian bombers fly over high seas3 hours ago
-
Italy blocks access to Chinese AI app DeepSeek over privacy concerns3 hours ago
-
China expresses condolences to victims of U.S. aircraft collision3 hours ago