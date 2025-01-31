Leverkusen taking confidence from Champions League into Bundesliga title race

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Bayer Leverkusen are taking the belief gained from finishing in the top eight of the Champions League standings into the latter stages of their Bundesliga title defence.

Xabi Alonso's men, who sit six points behind leaders Bayern Munich in second place in the German top flight, host Hoffenheim this weekend fresh from securing direct passage to the Champions League last 16 by beating Sparta Prague on Wednesday.

"That's why we play in the Champions League -- to compete at the highest level," said Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

"We have shown that we can compete with anyone at this level.

"

Leverkusen have only lost one domestic match since the start of last season in a remarkable run.

After a sluggish start to the Bundesliga campaign, Leverkusen have powered back into contention despite last weekend's draw with RB Leipzig, when they let a two-goal lead slip.

Bayern, who face Holstein Kiel on Saturday, will visit Leverkusen between their two Champions League play-off round legs after missing out on a top-eight finish in Europe.

The Bavarians have not won at Leverkusen since 2021 and Alonso is yet to suffer a defeat by Bayern since taking charge.