Leverkusen Win First Bundesliga Crown, Breaking Bayern's 11-year Run
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Leverkusen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Bayer Leverkusen lifted the Bundesliga title for the first time in their 120-year history on Sunday, a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen breaking Bayern Munich's 11-year stranglehold on the German top flight.
Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen knew victory would secure the title with five games to spare, but there were no signs of nerves in a dominant performance.
A hat-trick from Florian Wirtz and goals from Victor Boniface and Granit Xhaka extended their unbeaten run to a stunning 43 games in all competitions.
Leverkusen's maiden title, coming after five second-place finishes in their history, keeps their dream of a remarkable treble alive while shedding their unwanted 'Neverkusen' nickname for good.
With 10 minutes to go, the long-suffering fans began making their way to the sidelines and a few jumped the gun, storming the pitch with the match still ongoing.
Leverkusen's players ushered the fans back and some obliged, albeit briefly, with the stands swiftly emptying on the 90-minute mark as tearful fans made their way onto the grass to celebrate with the players.
Leverkusen are now on 79 points -- the best tally after 29 games in German league history -- and are 16 clear of second-placed Bayern and third-placed Stuttgart.
The Leverkusen bus arrived at the stadium 90 minutes before kick-off, wading through a sea of fans clad in black and red on the way to the 30,000-capacity BayArena.
Normally known as Bismarck Street, fans had stuck temporary signs saying 'Xabi Alonso Street' along the main road in honour of the club's coach.
Alonso looked ahead to Thursday's Europa League trip to London to face West Ham, making seven changes to his starting XI and benching stars Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Alex Grimaldo, the latter for the first time in the league this season.
Piero Hincapie, Grimaldo's replacement, had an early effort at goal saved but it would be the fit-again Boniface, making his first start since mid-December, who put the home side in front.
With 22 minutes gone, Jonas Hofmann was felled in the box by Bremen's Julian Malatini, with the referee pointing to the spot after VAR urged him to view the contact again on the monitor.
Boniface stepped up and nervelessly slotted the penalty past a helpless Michael Zetterer to send the home fans into raptures.
Hofmann was almost the provider again shortly before half-time, his pass finding Amine Adli who fired against the crossbar.
Bremen started the second-half strongly but their hopes of spoiling the party were snuffed out on the 60-minute mark, Boniface finding Xhaka who unleashed a long-range rocket before slapping his badge in front of the ecstatic home fans.
Wirtz, who came on at half-time for Adli, replicated Xhaka's effort eight minutes later from almost the same spot on the pitch.
Wirtz added another with seven minutes remaining before sealing his hat-trick in the 90th minute as Leverkusen rid themselves of their nearly men tag in style.
Earlier on Sunday, a 36th-minute goal from Ritsu Doan took Freiburg to a 1-0 win at Darmstadt, pushing the last-placed hosts closer to immediate relegation.
Winless since October and with only two victories all year, the loss leaves Darmstadt dead last, eight points from second-last and 13 points from safety with five games remaining.\
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From World
-
Klopp bemoans lack of conviction in Liverpool's 'rubbish' Palace loss58 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen start the title party on streets already named in Alonso's honour1 hour ago
-
Sydney mall attacker identified, 'nothing' to suggest terror motive2 hours ago
-
Liverpool's title challenge in tatters after Crystal Palace defeat2 hours ago
-
Turkey calls for end of escalation after Iran attack on Israel2 hours ago
-
Fear grips key city in Sudan's Darfur as fragile peace breaks down2 hours ago
-
Syria says Iran exercised 'right to self-defence' in attack on Israel2 hours ago
-
France on course for Grand Slam decider with women's Six Nations win over Italy2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz's French Open build-up suffers blow with Barcelona withdrawal3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Challenge Cup result3 hours ago
-
EU ministers to discuss Iran's attack on Israel: Borrell3 hours ago