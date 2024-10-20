Leverkusen's Boniface 'slightly Injured' In Car Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Bayer Leverkusen and Nigeria striker Victor Boniface was "slightly injured" on Sunday after being involved in a car accident, the Bundesliga club told German media.
Boniface shared video footage and photos of his smashed car after an accident in a social media post that has since been deleted.
The 23-year-old could be seen looking into the camera and then showing what appears to be his arm dripping with blood.
Boniface wrote on social media on Sunday "god is the greatest" and "god says my time hasn't come."
German tabloid Bild reported Boniface was a passenger in the car and was on his way to pick up a friend at Frankfurt airport when it collided with a truck.
A representative from Leverkusen told Bild that Boniface "is fine", having been examined in hospital.
The driver of the truck was uninjured, but the total damage was estimated at around 200,000 Euros ($217,000).
The striker joined Leverkusen last season and played a key role as the club broke through for an unbeaten league and cup double -- their first ever Bundesliga win -- while receiving his debut Nigeria call-up.
This season he has seven goals in 10 games in all competitions. On Saturday, he missed a penalty but headed in the winner in a 2-1 home victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Leverkusen are away at French club Brest in the Champions League on Wednesday.
dwi/ea/dj
