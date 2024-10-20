Open Menu

Leverkusen's Boniface 'slightly Injured' In Car Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Leverkusen's Boniface 'slightly injured' in car accident

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Bayer Leverkusen and Nigeria striker Victor Boniface was "slightly injured" on Sunday after being involved in a car accident, the Bundesliga club told German media.

Boniface shared video footage and photos of his smashed car after an accident in a social media post that has since been deleted.

The 23-year-old could be seen looking into the camera and then showing what appears to be his arm dripping with blood.

Boniface wrote on social media on Sunday "god is the greatest" and "god says my time hasn't come."

German tabloid Bild reported Boniface was a passenger in the car and was on his way to pick up a friend at Frankfurt airport when it collided with a truck.

A representative from Leverkusen told Bild that Boniface "is fine", having been examined in hospital.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, but the total damage was estimated at around 200,000 Euros ($217,000).

The striker joined Leverkusen last season and played a key role as the club broke through for an unbeaten league and cup double -- their first ever Bundesliga win -- while receiving his debut Nigeria call-up.

This season he has seven goals in 10 games in all competitions. On Saturday, he missed a penalty but headed in the winner in a 2-1 home victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leverkusen are away at French club Brest in the Champions League on Wednesday.

dwi/ea/dj

Related Topics

Accident Injured Social Media German Driver Fine Car Brest Frankfurt Nigeria Cuban Peso Sunday God Post Media All From Blood Allied Rental Modarba Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

13 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

22 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

22 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

23 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

23 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

23 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

23 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

23 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

23 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

23 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

23 hours ago

More Stories From World