Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Bayer Leverkusen on Monday confirmed midfielder Florian Wirtz will miss "several weeks" with an ankle injury, starting with Tuesday's Champions League last 16 second leg match with Bayern Munich.

Wirtz, 21, was injured in Leverkusen's 2-0 home loss to Werder Bremen on Saturday just five minutes after coming onto the bench.

The Germany midfielder was seen leaving the stadium on crutches with his foot heavily strapped.

In a statement, Leverkusen said Wirtz "suffered a medial ligament injury in his right ankle" and "will be out for several weeks".

It is a huge blow for Xabi Alonso's defending Bundesliga champions, who need a remarkable turnaround on Tuesday after losing 3-0 in the first leg in Munich.

The midfield maestro has impressed this season, scoring 15 goals and laying on 13 assists in all competitions.

On Monday, Alonso said Wirtz's injury was "a chance to show we're a complete team," adding there was "no greater test than playing this game without Flo.

"

"The game itself is big enough (motivation) but also we want to fight for Flo. We need togetherness, solidarity -- tomorrow is the best moment to show it.

Wirtz is also likely to miss Germany's two-legged quarter final tie against Italy in late March.

Speaking with AFP subsidiary SID on Monday, national team coach Julian Nagelsmann said he was "incredibly sorry for Flo," adding Wirtz would be "extremely missed" by both Germany and Leverkusen.

"The most important thing now is his health. Everyone in the national team set-up wish him a speedy recovery."

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said "we know Florian and know that he will be back as soon as possible," saying the club "assumes he will be fit again for the final spurt of the season."

In the league, Leverkusen sit eight points behind leaders Bayern, while the club are also through to the final four of the German Cup, where they will face third-division Arminia Bielefeld.