Levinson's Family Believes Ex-FBI Agent Died In Iran's Custody - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:50 AM

Levinson's Family Believes Ex-FBI Agent Died in Iran's Custody - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The family of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeared 13 years ago in Iran, announced in a statement that they believe he died in captivity.

"We recently received information from US officials that has led both them and us to conclude that our wonderful husband and father died while in Iranian custody. We don't know when or how he died, only that it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," they said on Wednesday.

Levinson has been missing since his visit to Iranian Kish island in 2007. Media speculated that he was on a CIA mission to recruit a US national. Iran denies any knowledge of Levinson's disappearance and whereabouts.

"He died alone, in captivity thousands of miles away, in unbelievable suffering. His body has not been returned to us for a proper burial. We don't know when, or even if, his body would be returned to us," Levinson's family wrote. "This is the very definition of cruelty."

US President Donald Trump didn't confirm that Levinson is dead when asked at a White House coronavirus briefing.

"It's not looking great, but I won't accept that he's dead," Trump said.

Trump added that he has not been told that an American is dead, but admitted that "a lot of people are thinking that that's the case."

