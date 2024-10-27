Lewandowski double as Barca shred Madrid in La Liga Clasico

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Robert Lewandowski struck twice in two minutes as Barcelona crushed rivals Real Madrid 4-0 on Saturday, inflicting the Spanish champions' first La Liga defeat in over a year.

Teenage winger Lamine Yamal and Raphinha completed the rout, while Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe had two goals ruled out for offside on a frustrating first Clasico appearance for Los Blancos, who now trail league leaders Barcelona by six points.

France captain Mbappe was consistently outwitted by the visitors' high defensive line to the chagrin of the exasperated Santiago Bernabeu crowd, whose mood darkened as Barcelona hit four second-half goals.

Barcelona snapped Madrid's 42-match unbeaten streak in La Liga, one game short of the Catalan giants' all-time record, adding further shine to their triumph.

Hansi Flick has whipped Barcelona into shape in just a matter of months and in ending a run of four Clasico defeats, his young side made a statement victory to show how far they have come.

"The big objectives are (fought) against the best in the world and we've shown that we've got the ability to beat anyone, that we've got the mentality and that we've changed," said Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena.

"(The high line) is one of the demands of the coach, that the line can't be dragged back, and there's no faster and more potent players than the ones we've faced this week.

"It's dangerous to play with so (much space) behind you but all of the offsides we drew reflect the work of the team."

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti opted for more muscle in midfield by selecting Eduardo Camavinga over Luka Modric, with his team's game-plan clear -- defend in numbers and try to spring Mbappe or Vinicius Junior with a long ball into the space behind Barcelona's high defensive line.

It led to an intense but repetitive first half, with Barcelona's defence catching Madrid offside on eight occasions.

Mbappe hit the side-netting and lobbed over but was offside on both occasions, while Jude Bellingham forced a superb save from Barcelona goalkeeper Pena, but it would also have been disallowed for offside.

At the other end Barcelona's teenage star Yamal sent a soft effort at Andriy Lunin when put through on goal by a superb Lewandowski flick.

Raphinha fired over and Lunin also saved from the Brazilian winger, but Barcelona were not playing with the fluidity they have demonstrated in recent weeks, culminating in the impressive 4-1 Champions League win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Mbappe thought he had broken the deadlock when he got in behind and produced a fine dinked finish over Pena, but yet again the forward was marginally offside and his celebration was cut short.