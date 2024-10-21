Lewandowski powers five-star Barca to Sevilla rout

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Red-hot Robert Lewandowski and Pablo Torre struck twice each as Barcelona hammered Sevilla 5-1 on Sunday to stay three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga ahead of next weekend's Clasico.

Los Blancos beat Celta Vigo on Saturday to pull level with Hansi Flick's side but Barca swiftly restored their advantage with a dominant display of attacking football.

Veteran striker Lewandowski reached 12 goals in 10 La Liga matches, his strikes sandwiching Pedri Gonzalez's effort from the edge of the box, before substitute Torre added the fourth.

Stanis Idumbo grabbed a consolation for Sevilla in the final stages but Francisco Garcia Pimienta's side were roundly beaten on his return to the club he spent nearly three decades with in various roles.

Torre finished the rout with a crossed free-kick which flew beyond Nyland and in at the far post.

"(It was) very important, given the games ahead, but this was an important game (too) and we got the three points," Pedri told Movistar.

"Just before the game the coach said the space was just outside the area and I had the luck (to score)."

Despite upcoming clashes against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Saturday's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu, Flick started arguably his strongest fit and available side.

The coach was able to name Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Gavi on the bench after injury, the latter sidelined since November 2023 following a knee operation.

Ansu Fati started for the first time this season after Eric Garcia felt discomfort in the warm-up, with Raphinha shifting into a central attacking midfield position.

Lamine Yamal, starting after recovering from a minor hamstring strain which saw Spain release him from international duty early, curled off target early on after a spritely burst past two Sevilla players.

The Catalans took the lead when Raphinha went down in the box under light contact from Peque, a former Barca youth player, and the referee pointed to the spot.

Lewandowski, stuttering in his run-up, sent Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland the wrong way to fire Barca ahead.

The 36-year-old striker is enjoying a second wind under Flick and leads Spain's scoring charts with 12 strikes in 10 matches, twice as many as any other player.

Pedri soon doubled Barcelona's lead from the edge of the box after the active Yamal set him up. The teenage Spain star then threaded through Lewandowski but Nyland made a fine save to deny him.

Polish veteran Lewandowski netted his second before the break by guiding home Raphinha's drive from distance with a flick of his boot.

Suffering Sevilla were dealt more bad news before the break when explosive winger Chidera Ejuke limped off injured.

Raphinha fired home early in the second half but was offside, as Barcelona strolled, carving open the Andalucians at their leisure.

Yamal produced an outrageous shot from distance with the outside of his boot which Nyland clawed to safety.

Dodi Lukebakio struck at the other end on a rare Sevilla forray forward but had strayed offside.

Barca midfielder Pablo Torre rattled home the fourth with the aid of a deflection before Gavi made his first appearance in 11 months as a substitute with a few minutes remaining to a rapturous reception.

"He's a great guy, a hard worker, he deserves this moment, you can see the fans love him and we all do," added Pedri.

Idumbo pulled one back for Sevilla, 13th, but Torre wrapped up Barcelona's night with a stroke of fortune when his free-kick crept in at the far post.