Open Menu

Lewandowski Relishing Sentimental Return To Germany For Euro 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Lewandowski relishing sentimental return to Germany for Euro 2024

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Robert Lewandowski is relishing a "sentimental" return for Euro 2024 to Germany where he enjoyed an illustrious playing career before moving to Barcelona.

The 35-year-old Polish striker left a deep impression first at Borussia Dortmund and then at Bayern Munich, having won ten Bundesliga titles between 2010 and 2022.

Lewandowski, who also won the Champions League with Bayern in 2020, managed a whopping 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games to become the competition's second-highest scorer ever after Bayern legend Gerd Mueller.

He is also the joint record holder of seven Bundesliga top scorer awards alongside Mueller.

"For me it is already sentimental, you could say a return to the country where I spent many years, where I lived, where I also played in these stadiums," Lewandowski told Polish tv channel TVN.

He added he would be coming "with a positive attitude and with a smile on my face and also with such appreciation of where I am not just in life, also in my career".

But Poland will face a tough task in Germany after clinching a Euro spot by a hair's breadth as they edged Wales on penalties in the play-offs.

They have also faced challenges over a rapidly shifting leadership, having gone through five coaches in the last three years.

Related Topics

Germany Barcelona Wales Poland Euro 2020 TV Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

9 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

9 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

9 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

9 hours ago
 Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxem ..

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

9 hours ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

9 hours ago
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

9 hours ago
 Govt determined to improve standard of education: ..

Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor

9 hours ago
 Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead ..

Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..

9 hours ago
 Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on ..

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari

9 hours ago
 Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install ..

Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells

9 hours ago
 ADC chairs agriculture census meeting

ADC chairs agriculture census meeting

9 hours ago

More Stories From World