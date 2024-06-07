Lewandowski Relishing Sentimental Return To Germany For Euro 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Robert Lewandowski is relishing a "sentimental" return for Euro 2024 to Germany where he enjoyed an illustrious playing career before moving to Barcelona.
The 35-year-old Polish striker left a deep impression first at Borussia Dortmund and then at Bayern Munich, having won ten Bundesliga titles between 2010 and 2022.
Lewandowski, who also won the Champions League with Bayern in 2020, managed a whopping 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games to become the competition's second-highest scorer ever after Bayern legend Gerd Mueller.
He is also the joint record holder of seven Bundesliga top scorer awards alongside Mueller.
"For me it is already sentimental, you could say a return to the country where I spent many years, where I lived, where I also played in these stadiums," Lewandowski told Polish tv channel TVN.
He added he would be coming "with a positive attitude and with a smile on my face and also with such appreciation of where I am not just in life, also in my career".
But Poland will face a tough task in Germany after clinching a Euro spot by a hair's breadth as they edged Wales on penalties in the play-offs.
They have also faced challenges over a rapidly shifting leadership, having gone through five coaches in the last three years.
