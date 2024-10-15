Leweling rockets Germany past Dutch and into Nations League quarterfinals

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A 63-minute rocket from debutant Jamie Leweling gave Germany a 1-0 win over a limp Netherlands in Munich on Monday and a first appearance in the Nations League knockout rounds.

The Stuttgart forward was called off the bench after an injury to club teammate Deniz Undav in the warm-up.

Leweling had an early goal ruled out for the tightest of offsides before blasting in a loose ball from a Joshua Kimmich corner.

Oliver Baumann, at 34 the oldest debutant goalie in Germany history, pulled off a spectacular save from Donyell Malen in the final minute to protect Germany's victory.

The Netherlands, missing suspended captain Virgil van Dijk, were poor until the dying stages. They stayed second in the group but only on goal difference ahead of Hungary, who beat Bosnia 2-0.

Before the match, the hosts bid farewell to international veterans Manuel Neuer, Thomas Mueller, Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos, who have all stepped down since the home Euros in the summer.

Since starting his reign one year ago to the day with a 3-1 away win over the United States, Nagelsmann has been willing to ignore big Names in favour of in-form players.

Injuries to key players including Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen forced Nagelsmann into seven changes, while Undav's last-minute injury forced a reshuffle.

The coach gave Leweling and Oliver Baumann their first caps, while Aleksander Pavlovic and Angelo Stiller started for the first time.

Leweling appeared to have started his Germany career perfectly when he gave the hosts the lead after just two minutes, but a lengthy video review found Serge Gnabry offside in the build-up.

Despite pressing the Dutch into a series of mistakes playing out from goal, Germany failed to carve another clear opportunity in the first half.

The visitors posed little threat to debutant Baumann's goal, failing to register a shot in the first half.

Leweling's stunning strike jolted the match into life with just under half an hour remaining.

Xavi Simons rattled the crossbar late as the Dutch hinted at a possible comeback, with Malen also going close but failing to break through.