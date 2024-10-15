Open Menu

Leweling Rockets Germany Past Dutch And Into Nations League Quarterfinals

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A 63-minute rocket from debutant Jamie Leweling gave Germany a 1-0 win over a limp Netherlands in Munich on Monday and a first appearance in the Nations League knockout rounds.

The Stuttgart forward was called off the bench after an injury to club teammate Deniz Undav in the warm-up.

Leweling had an early goal ruled out for the tightest of offsides before blasting in a loose ball from a Joshua Kimmich corner.

A beaming Leweling told Germany's ZDF network "we won as a team, I scored the 1-0, we won 1-0, but we did well and I'm just happy I could help out.

"The Dutch are a top nation, but we played a good game nevertheless. We used the chances that we had well."

Captain Kimmich told reporters the side were proud to overcome a long injury list.

"There were just three players on the field in comparison to five weeks ago against Holland (a 2-2 draw in the Netherlands), that's why we are proud of what we did.

"You could see how happy we are, how proud we are of the performance today.

"We had lots of new players, some young players, unfortunately lots of injuries but you didnt notice much of a difference.

"Jamie had an outstanding debut -- it's not often the Allianz Arena gives you a reception like that -- he did well."

Dutch captain Stefan de Vrij told UEFA "this wasn't the game we wanted. We know Germany have a very strong team. We have to analyse and improve.

"We're confident about our Nations League chances. Next month will be crucial, especially the first game against Hungary, but we will stay positive and try and win those games."

Oliver Baumann, at 34 the oldest debutant goalie in Germany history, pulled off a spectacular save from Donyell Malen in the final minute to protect Germany's victory.

The Netherlands, missing suspended captain Virgil van Dijk, were poor until the dying stages. They stayed second in the group but only on goal difference ahead of Hungary, who beat Bosnia 2-0.

