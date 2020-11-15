UrduPoint.com
Lewis Hamilton Equals Schumacher With 7 Formula 1 Titles After Winning Turkish Grand Prix

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Lewis Hamilton Equals Schumacher With 7 Formula 1 Titles After Winning Turkish Grand Prix

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) British racing ace Lewis Hamilton has equaled icon Michael Schumacher with seven Formula 1 titles after clinching the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Mercedes Benz racer wrapped up the 2020 Formula 1 seasons three tours early by winning in Istanbul Park, after coming in first in all but five of this season's tracks and leaving competition unable to catch up.

This is Hamilton's fourth consecutive title and the sixth which he secures with Mercedes, having won a 2008 trophy with Maclaren.

