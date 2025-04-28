Leyla Aliyeva Meets With Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with the President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel, during her visit to Kathmandu
Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with the President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel, during her visit to Kathmandu.
During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva conveyed the greetings of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the President of Nepal and reiterated the importance of the friendly relations between the two countries.
Recalling his visit to Baku during COP29, President Ramchandra Paudel emphasized the historical significance of his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and noted that the discussions held would provide an impetus for the further development of ties between the two countries.
Leyla Aliyeva stated that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation plans to implement a number of projects in Nepal.
She also mentioned that during the trip, a rehabilitation center for children with special needs and the Kathmandu City Hospital were visited.
She noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's support projects in Nepal would also focus on the social and health sectors.
The importance of addressing various areas of existing relations, including humanitarian issues, climate change, and sustainable development, was highlighted during the meeting.
President Ramchandra Paudel hailed the relations between Azerbaijan and Nepal, as well as the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and expressed his gratitude for the support provided.
