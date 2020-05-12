UrduPoint.com
LG CNS Develops AI-powered X-ray Screening Technology

Tue 12th May 2020

LG CNS Co., an IT service unit under South Korea's LG Group, said Tuesday it has developed artificial intelligence (AI)-based X-ray screening technology that can help prevent data leakage at security-sensitive companies and institutions

LG CNS Co., an IT service unit under South Korea's LG Group, said Tuesday it has developed artificial intelligence (AI)-based X-ray screening technology that can help prevent data leakage at security-sensitive companies and institutions.

LG CNS said its AI technology can better detect data storage devices, such as USB thumb drives, at security checkpoints. The company added that it can scan such devices in less than one second and has 99 percent accuracy after learning from more than 50,000 images of various data storage devices and electronic gadgets.

The technology will be useful for firms looking to prevent sensitive data leaks via USB devices, as its self-learning algorithm can save time and improve the accuracy of screening compared to human security officers, according to LG CNS.

Its AI-powered X-ray screening solution will be used at security checkpoints at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from next year, according to LG CNS.

