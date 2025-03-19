LG Invests In Canadian Lithium Extraction Firm To Expand Clean Tech Initiatives
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 10:45 PM
South Korea's LG Group has invested in Canadian lithium extraction company Summit Nanotech, as part of efforts to accelerate the group's clean tech initiatives
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) South Korea's LG Group has invested in Canadian lithium extraction company Summit Nanotech, as part of efforts to accelerate the group's clean tech initiatives.
According to industry sources on Wednesday LG Technology Ventures recently participated in a Series A funding round for Summit Nanotech.
While the exact investment amount remains undisclosed, Series A investments typically range between 2 billion won (US$1.37 million) and 10 billion won.
Founded in 2018, Summit Nanotech utilizes lithium adsorption technology and data analytics to extract lithium, which it supplies to battery manufacturers and mineral resource companies.
The investment follows LG Technology Ventures' previous Series A funding in ACT-ion, a clean tech firm specializing in the high-efficiency production of high-performance single-crystal cathode materials, late last year.
Recent Stories
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies highest values of giving, tolerance, human frate ..
UAE, Tunisia launch CEPA negotiations
Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall collapsed
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Malik
Legendary actor Muhammad Ali remembered on his 19th death anniversary
Etihad Airways, Ethiopian Airlines launch strategic JV, new flights between Addi ..
Feature: Chinese-built irrigation project transforming Kenyan farmers' livelihoo ..
BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, Microsoft, MGX welcome NVIDIA, xAI t ..
LG invests in Canadian lithium extraction firm to expand clean tech initiatives
Punjab rapidly transitioning towards electric mobility, marking a new era of sus ..
Belarus to launch e-visa service on 20 March
PIA downsizing reduces workforce to 7,000 employees: Zaib Jafar
More Stories From World
-
Feature: Chinese-built irrigation project transforming Kenyan farmers' livelihoods2 minutes ago
-
LG invests in Canadian lithium extraction firm to expand clean tech initiatives2 minutes ago
-
Belarus to launch e-visa service on 20 March50 minutes ago
-
Russia, Ukraine swap 372 POWs: Russian defence ministry58 minutes ago
-
Italy says six dead, 40 missing after migrant shipwreck53 minutes ago
-
One in five people feel strong climate change influence globally: Report1 hour ago
-
Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza3 hours ago
-
'Stranded' ISS astronauts less than an hour from splashdown5 hours ago
-
Arrest warrant issued for Bosnian Serb leader7 hours ago
-
Six dead, 40 missing in Mediterranean migrant shipwreck: UN7 hours ago
-
Zelensky accuses Russia of rejecting ceasefire after new strikes7 hours ago
-
Global companies share China's opportunities: Two Sessions told7 hours ago