Lhasa Airport Handles Over 5 Mln Passenger Trips In 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 04:00 PM

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Passenger throughput at Lhasa Konggar International Airport surpassed 5 million this year on Thursday, hitting a record high.

Located in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, the airport started operation in 1965 and plays an increasingly prominent role in Xizang's transportation system.

In the past decade, it has gradually formed an air network covering major large and medium-sized cities across the country.

So far, the airport has opened 135 air routes, connecting 68 destinations including one overseas, according to the Xizang Autonomous Regional Administration of Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The airport has brought new impetus to Lhasa, which received a total of 34.2 million domestic and international tourists in the first three quarters this year, an increase of 69.3 percent year on year, and achieved a total tourism revenue of 42.4 billion Yuan (about 6 billion U.S. Dollars), a year-on-year increase of 46.7 percent, statistics showed.

