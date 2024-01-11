Open Menu

Li Qiang To Attend WEF Meeting, Wang Yi To Visit Egypt, Tunisia

January 11, 2024

Li Qiang to attend WEF meeting, Wang Yi to visit Egypt, Tunisia

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang of the State Council will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting 2024 and pay an official visit to Switzerland and Ireland from January 14 to 17, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.

Li Qiang will attend WEF annual meeting at the invitation of Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum and will visit Switzerland and Ireland at the invitation of Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation, Leo Varadkar, Irish Taoiseach, she said during a regular briefing.

Mao Ning also informed that Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi will visit Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Côte d'Ivoire upon invitation from January 13 to 18.

This is the 34th consecutive year that Africa has been the destination of Chinese foreign ministers' annual first overseas visit, Mao said.

Following his visit to Africa, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang will visit Brazil and Jamaica upon invitation from January 18 to 22.

