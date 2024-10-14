Li Qiang visit Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation, build high quality CPEC: China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang official visit to Pakistan would enhance traditional friendship, strengthen strategic communication, expand bilateral cooperation across the board and building of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in a high quality way, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Through this visit, China looks to working with Pakistan to enhance the traditional friendship, strengthen strategic communication, build China Pakistan Economic Corridor in a high quality way, deepen and expand cooperation across the board, and accelerate the building of a closer China Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era and jointly work for regional peace, development and prosperity, Mao Ning said during her regular briefing held here.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Chinese Premier Li Qiang is visiting Pakistan from October 14 to 17.

The spokesperson said that China and Pakistan are ironclad friends and all weather strategic cooperative partners and added, Our relations have stood the test of time and remained rock solid.

She pointed out that this June Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif paid an official visit to China. The two sides actively delivered on the important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries and the bilateral relations have maintained sound momentum of development.

She said that this is primarily Li Qiang first visit to Pakistan after he took office and marks exchange of visits at the head of government level between the two countries within a year, which is of significance to deepening all weather strategic cooperative partnership.

During the visit, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council will attend the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in Islamabad.

