BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Deputies of China's National People's Congress (NPC) have approved the appointment of 65-year-old general Li Shangfu to the post of Minister of National Defence.

The vote was held on Sunday during the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC.

Li Shangfu has been under US sanctions for military cooperation with Russia.