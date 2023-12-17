Libbok piles on agony for Champions Cup holders La Rochelle

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) South Africa's World Cup fly-half Manie Libbok broke French hearts again on Saturday with a last-minute conversion for the Stormers that sent holders La Rochelle spinning to a 21-20 defeat in Cape Town, their second successive loss in the Champions Cup.

Three-time champions Saracens, meanwhile, got their first win in a 55-36 romp at home to Irish province Connacht, while Bordeaux-Begles overpowered Bristol 36-17.

La Rochelle, who were beaten at home last week by Leinster in a repeat of the last two finals, began strongly with former All-Black scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow crossing in the first half for a 13-6 lead.

Libbok closed the gap with his third penalty before Yoan Tanga appeared to put the French out of sight with a third try.

Ben Loader pulled a tryback for the South African franchise before a double twist firmly shifted momentum their way.

La Rochelle fly-half Antoine Hastoy had a try ruled out for an infringement in the build-up by Joel Sclavi, who was then given a yellow card.

Using the man advantage, Andre-Hugo Venter crashed over in the last minute with Libbok, so often criticised for his goalkicking during the World Cup, sending the ball between the posts to claim the win.

"We're disappointed, we came here to win," said La Rochelle's Australian lock Will Skelton.

"We led for a good part of the time. But we weren't disciplined enough throughout the match, giving away penalties.

"Against a team like the Stormers, you can lead the whole match but if you give away penalties, it's going to cost you in the end. That's what happened."

La Rochelle's chances of qualifying for the knockout round have diminished with two major encounters awaiting them in January.

They will face English side Leicester before a trip to the Sale Sharks, the current leaders of the English Premiership.

- 13-try thriller -

Saracens got their quest for a fourth European title back on track following a defeat against the Bulls in Pretoria last weekend with a bonus-point triumph over Connacht.

It was not all plain sailing, with the Irish province nine points ahead coming up to half-time but two tries from England hooker Jamie George gave Saracens a 21-17 lead at the break.

That came in the middle of an extraordinary passage when Saracens scored 35 unanswered points between the 33rd and 61st minutes.

Centre Olly Hartley scored twice in the second half as the English club eased clear but Connacht's five tries, including one for Ireland centre Bundee Aki, saw them collect a losing bonus point.

Connacht were hammered 41-5 at home last week by Bordeaux who continued their flying start to the campaign with a second bonus-point win over Bristol, France wings Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrey were among their five try-scorers.