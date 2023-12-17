Libbok piles on agony for Champions Cup holders La Rochelle

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) South Africa's World Cup fly-half Manie Libbok broke French hearts again on Saturday with a last-minute conversion for the Stormers that sent holders La Rochelle spinning to a 21-20 defeat in Cape Town, while last season's beaten finalists Leinster came from behind to win against Sale.

Three-time champions Saracens, meanwhile, got their first win in a 55-36 romp at home to Irish province Connacht, while Bordeaux-Begles overpowered Bristol 36-17.

La Rochelle, who were beaten at home last week by Leinster in a repeat of the last two finals, began strongly with former All Black scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow crossing in the first half for a 13-6 lead.

Yoan Tanga then appeared to put the French out of sight with a third try.

But Ben Loader pulled a try back for the South African franchise before a double twist firmly shifted momentum their way.

La Rochelle fly-half Antoine Hastoy had a try ruled out for an infringement in the build-up by Joel Sclavi, who was then given a yellow card.

Using the man advantage, Andre-Hugo Venter crashed over in the last minute with Libbok, so often criticised for his goalkicking during the World Cup, sending the ball between the posts to claim the win.

"We're disappointed, we came here to win," said La Rochelle's Australian lock Will Skelton.

"Against a team like the Stormers, you can lead the whole match but if you give away penalties, it's going to cost you in the end. That's what happened."

With games to come in January against English sides Leicester and Sale, there is a real danger that the two-time champions could be eliminated before the knockout stage.

Leinster, meanwhile, trailed 13-3 to Sale just before half-time in Dublin but turned the game around with a thrilling performance in the second half.

Josh van der Flier dotted down just before the break and that was followed by further touchdowns for Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw, Ryan Baird and Cian Healy.

"We were a bit sluggish and not as good as we'd have liked to be at the start," Van der Flier said after the game.

"We brought good momentum and physicality in the second half. Disappointing to coincide two tries in the last few minutes but overall (we're) very happy with that.

Leinster's 37-27 win earned them a bonus point and they top Pool 4, with a four-point lead over Leicester in second.