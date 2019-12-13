UrduPoint.com
Liberal Democratic Leader Swinson Steps Down After Losing Seat In Dismal Election Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 01:17 PM

Liberal Democratic Leader Swinson Steps Down After Losing Seat in Dismal Election Result

UK politician Jo Swinson on Friday stepped down as leader of the Liberal Democrats after losing her seat to a Scottish National Party (SNP) candidate in what proved to be a disappointing election result for her party, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) UK politician Jo Swinson on Friday stepped down as leader of the Liberal Democrats after losing her seat to a Scottish National Party (SNP) candidate in what proved to be a disappointing election result for her party, media reported.

"Tonight's result is obviously hugely disappointing, in East Dunbartonshire, and across the whole country with Boris Johnson winning a majority," Swinson said, as quoted by Sky News.

The Lib Dems, as they are called, have won a mere 11 seats so far, 10 less than they previously held in the House of Commons, according to result provided by UK's Press Association.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon could be seen visibly celebrating before a live appearance on Sky news television. Cameras caught the moment she learned that SNP's East Dunbartonshire candidate Amy Callaghan beat Swinson by just 149 votes.

The general election ended is a resounding success for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives, gaining 66 seats to hold a total of 363 out of 650 seats to secure an absolute majority, according to the PA's tally.

Johnson on Friday vowed to "get Brexit done" by January 31, 2020.

