Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito Projected to Take Over Third of Seats in Tokyo - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito Party may take over a third of seats in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly, the NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday, showing the results of exit polls.

The LDP is projected to get 31% of the votes, while Komeito Party - 7%. While coalition partners in the National Diet, the country's parliament, aim at getting the majority of seats in the capital's assembly, the exit polls suggest they may miss this target.

Tomin First no Kai, the regional party that won the previous elections, is estimated to secure only 8% of the votes this time.

The Constitutional Democratic Party, the main opposition force in the national parliament, received 11% of votes, while the Communist Party, which demanded to cancel the Tokyo Olympic Games, - 8%. In total, 271 candidates are vying for 127 seats.

The Tokyo Assembly elections attract high attention as they demonstrate the distribution of power in Japan before the elections to the House of Representatives, the national lower chamber, that will take place not later than this fall.