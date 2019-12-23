UrduPoint.com
Liberal Democrats, Democratic Party Retain Majority In Uzbekistan's Parliament - CEC

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:02 PM

The Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party (O'zlidep) and the Uzbekistan National Revival Democratic Party (Milliy Tiklanish) have retained the majority of seats in the lower chamber of the country's parliament as a result of Sunday's elections, the head of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) said

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party (O'zlidep) and the Uzbekistan National Revival Democratic Party (Milliy Tiklanish) have retained the majority of seats in the lower chamber of the country's parliament as a result of Sunday's elections, the head of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

As many as 744 candidates from five officially registered political parties competed for 150 seats in the lower house.

"As a result of the vote, 43 lawmakers from O'zlidep, 35 lawmakers from Milliy Tiklanish, 18 lawmakers from the People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, 21 lawmakers from the Adolat [Justice Social Democratic Party] and 11 lawmakers from the Ecologic Party of Uzbekistan have been elected," Mirza-Ulugbek Abdusalomov said.

He added that the parliamentary elections were considered to have been held in 128 electoral districts out of the total 150, while candidates had failed to secure necessary number of votes in the other districts.

According to the head of the Election Commission, a new vote will be held in the 22 remaining electoral Constituencies within two weeks.

