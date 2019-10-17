(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said Thursday that the UK public should be given the final say on the Brexit deal that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed with the European Union

"We are determined to make sure that the public can have that final say.

Boris Johnson started off by trying to force a no-deal on the country. He is now forcing a bad deal on the country, and we cannot let that happen," she said.

Swinson called the new deal a "national embarrassment" and a much worse pact that the one put forth by former Prime Minister Theresa May. Her proposal was rejected thrice in parliament and Johnson's deal faces the same test after it was endorsed by EU negotiators.